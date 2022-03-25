Sonia to meet another dissident Ajay Singh Rahul

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet another set of dissident leaders, including Ajay Singh Rahul -- the former leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In 2018, Rahul had lost from his Churhat seat, which he had represented six times.

Apparently, the meeting is the follow-up of her earlier meetings with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari.

On March 22, Sonia Gandhi had met senior party leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari to discuss the proposals mooted by the disgruntled G-23 group.

In her efforts to put up a united front, she is reaching out to the party dissidents who have been demanding sweeping reforms.

Azad, who met the party chief on March 18, had said that there was no vacancy currently for the post of President and that nobody has asked her to quit.

Distancing himself from the views of senior party leader and fellow G-23 leader Kapil Sibal on leadership change, Azad had noted that Sonia Gandhi's offer has been rejected by all groups, including the one he belonged to, and "we want her to continue".