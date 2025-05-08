Live
Speaker distributes Ayushman cards
New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare services, especially for senior citizens, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta visited an Ayushman Bharat camp organised in the Rohini area on Wednesday. During his visit, he personally distributed Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries.
The camp was held in Sectors 9 and 13 of Rohini with the primary aim of raising awareness about the benefits, application process, and usage of Ayushman Bharat cards. Special emphasis was placed on facilitating access for elderly residents, ensuring they receive timely and convenient medical care.
Speaking on the occasion,Gupta announced that similar Ayushman Bharat camps will now be held daily in the Rohini constituency. “This initiative will ensure that Ayushman cards are issued continuously and without any restrictions,” he said.
He further informed the public that elderly citizens in Rohini can now also apply for Ayushman Bharat cards through the official mobile application. “Once issued, the cards become active immediately, allowing senior citizens above 70 years of age to avail treatment even at private hospitals,” he added.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of local residents, particularly senior citizens, many of whom applied for and received their Ayushman cards on the spot.This initiative marks a meaningful stride toward inclusive healthcare and reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of the elderly population in the region.