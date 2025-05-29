Srinagar: Four drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Four drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area, said police on Wednesday, adding that narcotic substances were recovered from them.

“Based on specific inputs received from the public, Sopore Police launched a series of well-coordinated operations leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers and seizure of narcotic substances, including codeine-based syrup and brown sugar-like material,” said the police in a statement. Three separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. In the first incident at Adipora Crossing, one Rameez Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Adipora Sopore, was arrested with 13 bottles of codeine-like substance with tampered labels.