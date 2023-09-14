Stalin writes to Jaishankar, seeks release of Indian fishers from Lankan custody

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking diplomatic intervention to release 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are in Sri Lankan custody.

It may be noted that 17 Indian fishermen from Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu along with their mechanised boats were taken into Custody by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were detained during late Wednesday night and early morning hours of Thursday.

The fishermen associations of Tamil Nadu have sought an immediate intervention by the State and Central governments for the early release of the fishers and their mechanised motor boats.

Stalin, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister said, "Three mechanised boats and 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters.

"The recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy continue to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen of the region.”

In the letter, Stalin said that the fishermen on occasions unintentionally drift into Sri Lankan waters due to navigational and demarcation challenges.

The Chief Minister called upon the Union External Affairs Minister to find a diplomatic solution to the issue through bilateral negotiations and to bring a lasting peace for the Indian fishermen community.