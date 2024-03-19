Sushil Modi hails cabinet nod for development of Sitamarhi shrine associated with Goddess Sita

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday hailed the Nitish Kumar government's decision to acquire 50 acres of land in Sitamarhi district for development around a shrine associated with Goddess Sita.

The senior BJP leader said that within 45 days of the NDA's return to power in the state, the proposal was moved by the tourism department and cleared by the cabinet.

The Nitish Kumar cabinet had, on Friday, given in-principle approval to acquire 50 acre of land for building infrastructure and other touristic amenities in the vicinity of Punaura Dham.

Modi said, targeting the opposition Congress-RJD combine, ''This would have never been possible had those equating temples with mental slavery and opposing the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya remained in power.'' He accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of having ''hurt Hindu sentiments by stating nobody goes to a temple upon taking ill'' and lashed out at the Congress for boycotting the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya in January.

Modi, a Rajya Sabha MP, said, ''Development of the area around Punaura Dham Janaki temple holds out the promise of cultural regeneration, besides creating employment opportunities in the tourism sector.'' ''We can now hope for the temple of Goddess Sita to match the grandeur of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The pilgrim spot at Sitamarhi will be linked through a national highway. It will accelerate the development of the entire north Bihar,'' he added.