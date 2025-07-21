Sword bearing Arabic inscription unearthed from Ganjam archives

Berhampur: A war-era inscription from the 17th century has been rediscovered in the heart of Ganjam. A battle-worn ’khanda’ (sword) bearing an Arabic inscription has come to light from the archives of Badakhemundi Royal Residence, located on Panitanki Road in Berhampur.

The forgotten relic attracted attention when Yubaraj Siddhanta Gangadev brought it to the notice of noted epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, who painstakingly deciphered the inscription with the assistance of Arabic scholar Sheikh Imaitullla. The sword contains verses from the Holy Quran (Surah 61:13), inscribed in classical Arabic, which reads: “Nasrum Minallahi Wa Fathun Qareeb”, translated as “Help from Allah and imminent victory.”

This rare artifact is believed to belong to a turbulent chapter in Odisha’s history, when the valiant Ganga dynasty of Khallikote, Paralakhemundi and Badakhemundi fought relentless battles against invading powers such as the Qutb Shahi dynasty of Golconda, Hyderabad’s Nizams and Mughal forces.

As per Bishnu Adhikari, though the sword lacks numerical dating, its linguistic style and religious invocation date it within the era of Islamic military campaigns in the region.

Historians recall that the Gajapati Kings Jagannath Narayan Dev and Narahari Narayan Dev had vanquished Malik Khan, a Muslim commander, and issued inscribed commemorations of their victory. The newly rediscovered inscription parallels the 1679 Paralakhemundi epigraph, suggesting it may have been crafted in the aftermath of a significant military triumph by the Ganga warriors over foreign aggressors.

Anantarama Kar Koundinya, a leading authority on the subject, commended the efforts of Bishnu Adhikari and expressed delight at the discovery. Kar noted that Ganjam region, particularly Ichhapur and Chikakole, was historically a battleground where the Ganga rulers frequently repelled Muslim invasions. The Badakhemundi Raja Ananta Padmanabha Dev’s valiant confrontations with Sultanate forces find echoes in literary references by Basudev Rath Somayaji.

Historically, the Khemundis, including Parlakhemundi, Badakhemundi and Sanakhemundi, emerged from the same Ganga lineage, and this rediscovery reinforces their shared legacy of martial resistance. The sword’s inscription is now seen as a symbolic artifact of not only military confrontation but also of diplomatic victories, where truce and cessation of hostilities were marked by ceremonial exchanges -- perhaps including the inscription of sacred verses.

Bishnu Adhikari further connects this discovery with chronicled histories such as “The History of Ganga” by Padmasree Satyanarayan Rajguru, and the epigraphic contributions of Laxminarayan Harichandan Jagadev, who recorded multiple war-time inscriptions of the period.

Following the decoding of the script, the Badakhemundi royal family expressed elation, and the local population of the Digapahandi region has celebrated the find as a source of pride and cultural resurgence.

The discovery not only enriches the heritage of Ganjam but also opens new corridors of research into Odisha’s resistance narratives during medieval Islamic expansion.

This inscription, now revered as a “silent testament of valour and divine faith”, reanimates a bygone era when steel and spirit defended sovereignty.