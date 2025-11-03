‘Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon’ in Jan

Dhenkanal: After two successful editions, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), in collaboration with the district administration, is organising the third edition of ‘Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon’ on January 10 next year. The event will take place in the picturesque periphery of Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary celebrating the harmony of sports, nature and community spirit.

The event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Amar Shaheed Baji Rout. It will create awareness on biodiversity conservation, especially protection of elephants, while promoting Kapilash as a global destination for eco tourism and professional running, said Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil. He urged the organisers and the people to put Dhenkanal on national and international map.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Sumit Kar, said Kapilash route is an ideal location for the event certified by international organisations in the last two editions. Collective efforts are needed to protect the rich biodiversity in Kapilash and ensure widespread awareness.

Tata Steel Corporate Services vice-president D B Sundara Ramam said the event will serve as a platform to promote sports and spread the message about wildlife biodiversity conservation. “We will commemorate the centenary of martyr Baji Rout,” he said.

The marathon will feature three categories: 21 km and 10 km run for participants aged 18 and above and 5 km run for boys and girls aged above 14 and 18 years. The marathon route has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), the globally recognised body headquartered in Monaco, reaffirming the event’s growing stature on the international calendar.

The SP, Abhinav Sonkar, appealed to all to promote awareness and participate in the mega event . Registrations are open till December 15. The Tata Steel will offer prizes worth Rs 9.64 lakh with 30 awards across categories, said Tata Steel Corporate Communication Head, Odisha, Subhransu Panda.