Tejashwi Yadav favours infiltrators, Rohingyas, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh, in response to a statement by Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the RJD leader on Wednesday for his alleged sympathy for "infiltrators and Rohingyas" and accused the Opposition of being "vote-bank traders" who lack faith in Hindu votes.

"There is so much love for infiltrators and Rohingyas, but none for those who harass the daughters and women of Hindus. Both the father-son duo (Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi) are frustrated. For them, secularism means speaking for Muslims and securing their votes — this is their version of secularism," said the Union Minister.

The BJP leader also mentioned his six-day yatra, stating, "Not a single riot occurred during my journey, but this father-son duo wants to incite riots. I don't understand what they are trying to achieve with their talks of 'university.' If they had mentioned that anyone tried to harm the people of Bihar, we would retaliate fiercely, then it would have been understandable. Yet, when it comes to Bangladeshi infiltrators, they want to take action, but for the rest, they remain silent."

He concluded by saying, "For them, secularism is all about speaking for Muslims and gaining their votes — this is the agenda of people like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav."

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X, "Today, a BJP MP made an inflammatory statement to spoil the atmosphere in Bihar and today itself Nitish Kumar provided additional security to that MP. Everyone has contributed to the fragrance of the soil of this country and everyone has contributed to the freedom struggle."

"I assure everyone that as long as I am alive, I will stand firmly against anyone who tries to throw Bihar into the fire of communalism and will destroy those who look at Muslims with an evil eye," he added.