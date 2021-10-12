Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 12: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in the Feeripora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

Earlier, the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This is the second gunfight in Shopian in less than 24 hours.

Earlier, on Tuesday three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in Shopian. Terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar was among the three LeT men gunned down.