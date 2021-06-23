Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter
x

Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation is in progress," police said.

The firefight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X