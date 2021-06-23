Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation is in progress," police said.

The firefight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.