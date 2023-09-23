Then president Kovind not invited for foundation laying of new Parliament building as he is 'untouchable': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the then president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation laying of new Parliament building because he is ''untouchable''.

''If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,'' he said, referring to the former president's caste.

Addressing a Congress rally in Jaipur in poll-bound, Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building while many others, including actors, were invited.

''This is an insult to the president,'' he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the Narendra Modi government's intention behind bringing the women's reservation bill, saying the BJP does not want to give reservation to women.

He said the BJP thought of the women's reservation bill just ahead of elections as several opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc.

''When Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and I together came up with the idea of INDIA, the women's bill came to their mind,'' he said.

Kharge also alleged Prime Minister Modi pitches four candidates against the Congress - one each of BJP, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).