Three judges transferred to AP High Court

Vijayawada: The Central government on Tuesday notified the transfer of three judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Donadi Ramesh will move from the Allahabad High Court to Andhra Pradesh. Justice Subhendu Samanta has been transferred from the Calcutta High Court, while Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy will join from the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy, a native of Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram district, was born on May 21, 1964. He studied law at MVP Law College, Visakhapatnam, and practiced as an advocate in Parvathipuram from 1988 to 2002. Selected as District Sessions Judge (Grade-2) in 2002, he served in various judicial roles across the united AP and as Registrar General of the High Court from July 2015 to December 2018.

He was promoted to High Court judge on June 12, 2019, becoming the first judge appointed after the AP High Court’s establishment in Amaravati, before being transferred to the Gujarat High Court on November 2, 2023.

Justice Donadi Ramesh, from Kammapalli, Madanapalle, Chittoor district, was born on June 27, 1965, and studied law at VR Law College, Nellore. He enrolled as an advocate in 1990, served as government advocate in the united High Court (2000–04), and as standing counsel for AP Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in 2007. He became an AP High Court judge on January 13, 2020, before transferring to the Allahabad High Court on July 24, 2023.

Justice Subhendu Samanta, born on November 25, 1971, studied law at Hazra Campus, Kolkata University. He began practice at Tamluk District Court, served as a judicial officer and additional district and sessions judge in West Midnapore, and later as Chief Judge of Kolkata City Sessions Court. He took charge as an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court on May 18, 2022.