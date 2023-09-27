Live
Just In
Three SUVs parked outside Gurugram house gutted in fire
Three SUVs were gutted in a massive fire at Sector-46 residential area in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday.
The incident happened at 5 a.m. The vehicles included the Grand Vitara, Brezza and Tata Harrier SUV.
A fire brigade reached the spot on information and brought the fire under control.
According to the fire department officials, the vehicles were parked near a house.
The vehicle owner suspected that some anti-social elements may have set the vehicles on fire as these were only two to three years old.
CCTV footage around the incident site was being scrutinized for further investigation, police said.
Speaking to the media, a fire official said, "Information was received about a fire in vehicles at the parking area in Sector-46. A firefighting operation was done. Three vehicles were charred in the incident. Fire has been completely doused."