Three Yuva Morcha Activists Detained For Waving Back Flag

The Museum police detained three Yuva Morcha activists on Wednesday after they waved black flags at the chief minister's motorcade in Althara. Aji of Veeranakavu, Vipin of Kalliyoor, and Supradharan of Parasala are the people who have been detained.



As per the police, the incident took place about 5 pm while the chief minister and his convoy were travelling to Sri Mulam Club from the Cliff House to attend a performance. Three activists raced towards the convoy and waved the flags as it passed by Althara close to the Althara shrine. They were overcome and taken into jail by the police who were on duty there, though.

Meanwhile, Congress state president K. Sudhakaran announced that the party would sue to stop preventative detention in order to prevent protests. He asserted that the general public shouldn't walk outside if the chief minister is expected at a nearby event.