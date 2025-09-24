Tibetan leader warns India against China’s ‘elite capture’ bid

New Delhi: In an explosive revelation, Dr Lobsang Sangay, the former President (Sikyong) of the Tibetan Government in Exile, has alleged that the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has been actively trying to influence Indian politicians and even engineer a regime change.

Stating that ‘elite co-option has been an ancient Chinese strategy’, Sangay said: "They buy off leaders, intellectuals, businesspeople, journalists, and nowadays even YouTubers. That's how they infiltrated Tibet, Xinjiang, and Mongolia - and they are trying the same in India."

In an interview, the Tibetan leader warned that India is not immune to Beijing's political designs. "Just look at the Chinese Embassy's National Day celebrations in Delhi. Check who attends. You'll find photographs of politicians, business leaders, and others. Not all of them are bought, but the Chinese keep trying," Sangay noted.

He cited disturbing parallels from India's neighbourhood, where Beijing allegedly supported pliable regimes. "In Nepal, one party is openly pro-China, another pro-India. In Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, China has cultivated ruling elites. In Pakistan, all major political parties support China. This is elite capture at work," he explained. According to Sangay, this strategy extends beyond South Asia. "I've seen ministers in Europe who praised China, only to later land jobs as directors in Chinese companies with salaries of $100,000 or more. In some cases, even $888,000 a year. That's how China buys influence," he said.

He warned Indian leaders across party lines to remain vigilant. "Everyone must be cautious - ruling party, opposition, business leaders, journalists. China doesn't care who they buy as long as it helps their agenda."