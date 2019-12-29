Top 5 judgements of the Supreme Court in 2019

Ayodhya Title Dispute





In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on November 9 ruled that the entire 2.77 acres disputed land in Ayodhya should be granted for the construction of Ram Mandir, as the Muslim parties failed to prove exclusive possession to the site.



However, the apex court, by invoking powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, allocated an alternate plot of five acres to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, after holding the placing of idols in the structure and its razing to be illegal acts.

Holding that the "possessory claim of the Hindus to the composite whole of the disputed property stands on a better footing than the evidence adduced by the Muslims", the apex court ordered the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site by formulating a trust.

The five-judge bench, headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, took account the balance of probabilities, where it saw clear evidence the worship by the Hindus in the outer courtyard continued unimpeded in spite of the setting up of a grill-brick wall in 1857.

"The Muslims have offered no evidence to indicate that they were in exclusive possession of the inner structure (the birthplace of Lord Ram) prior to 1857 since the date of the construction in the sixteenth century," the court observed.

It said that the Hindus' possession of the outer courtyard stands established together with the incidents attaching to their control over it.

The court observed in connection with the inner courtyard, there is evidence on a preponderance of probabilities to establish worship by the Hindus prior to the annexation of Oudh by the British in 1857.

Aadhaar referred to larger bench





The Supreme Court, on November 13, while referring the case on the Finance Act 2017 being passed as Money Bill to a larger bench, said the larger bench should also look into the correctness of the Aadhaar judgment as the Aadhaar Act was also passed as a Money Bill.



A five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "The issue and question of Money Bill, as defined under Article 110(1) of the Constitution, and certification accorded by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in respect of Part-XIV of the Finance Act, 2017 is referred to a larger Bench." Therefore, it is apparent that a larger judge bench may look into the Aadhaar judgment.

The Finance Act 2017 brought in provisions concerning the functioning of tribunals, which were challenged, as it was passed as a Money Bill. The apex court had also struck down the rules formulated by the Centre on appointment and service conditions for members of various tribunals.

The Centre had relied on the Aadhaar judgment to strengthen its case and this led the top court examining the judgment in connection with the Constitution's Article 110, which defines "money bills".

The court noted that the Attorney General has propounded that constitutionality of the Finance Act, 2017 would be safe if its dominant provisions, which form the core of the enactment, fall within the ambit of Article 110's provisions.

"As per such interpretation, provisions ought not to be read in a piece-meal manner, and judicial review ought to be applied deferentially," said the court.

The top court observed the majority judgment in the Aadhaar verdict did not clarify and explain the scope of sub-clauses (a) to (f) to clause (1) of Article 110.

Sabarimala





The Supreme Court, on November 14, kept the final decision on the Sabarimala review and writ petitions under a temporary suspension till a larger bench of seven judges settles the exact role of the court in deciding whether a particular practice is essential or integral to a religion.



"The subject review petitions as well as the writ petitions may, accordingly, remain pending until determination of the questions indicated by a larger bench as may be constituted by the Chief Justice of India," said a majority bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The top court gave no stay on its earlier judgement lifting a ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge bench, in a 3:2 decision, clubbed the matter with entry of Muslim women to mosques and Parsi women to the 'Tower of Silence'.

The bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Rohinton Nariman, was hearing review petitions filed on the top court's September 28, 2018 judgement which had lifted a ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years to the hilltop shrine.

Justices Chandrachud and Nariman have written separate dissenting judgments.

The Chief Justice's majority judgement observed it is time to evolve a judicial policy to do complete justice and for an authoritative enunciation of the Constitutional principles by a larger bench of not less than seven judges.

AGR from telecom companies





The Supreme Court, on October 24, ordered telecom carriers, including sector majors Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, to pay the government as much as Rs 92,000 crore ($13 billion) in past dues, which includes penalties and interest.



A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said telcom companies will have to shell out the dues as estimated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

"We allow the appeals of the of DoT.... The gross revenue will prevail as defined...," said the court citing no further exercise should take place in connection with re-calculations regarding the dues and that there should not be any further litigation on the matter.

The apex court said it will also pass a separate order on the specific time frame for the telecom companies to pay their dues.

The telecom companies had disputed the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), forming the basis for both spectrum charges and licence fee, paid to the government.

According to the DoT, the AGR should include dividends, handset sales, rent and profit from the sale of scrap besides revenue from services.

The apex court said that most things will come under the government's definition of AGR and telecom companies shall have to pay up. The telecom companies have filed a review plea against this verdict.

Is RTI applicable to CJI?





The Supreme Court, on November 13, answered the question put to it, as to "how transparent is transparent enough", under the Right to Information Act (RTI) Act, by pronouncing the office of Chief Justice of India is a public authority under the law's ambit.



Applying riders, the court has asked the Information Commissioner to apply test of proportionality while acting on applications seeking information from the office of Chief Justice, bearing in mind the right to privacy and independence of the judiciary.

The majority judgement was delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, D.Y. Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The apex court observed given the nature of the information sought, disclosure of the information will serve the larger public interest and, therefore, such interest outweighs the privilege of exemption granted to personal information under RTI Act.

"If any personal information is involved, the same could be dealt with on a case-by-case basis by disclosing the information that serves public interest after severing the records as per Section 10 of the RTI Act," said the apex court.

Therefore, the Chief Justice and other functionaries are meant to discharge their constitutional duties and not act as a fiduciary of anyone, except the people.