Top Gainers and Losers on March 19, 2025: HDFC Life, Shriram Finance Surge Over 3.5%

The Indian stock market continued its bullish trend on Wednesday, March 19, with major indices extending their gains for the third consecutive session. The 30-share SENSEX climbed 267 points to hit an intraday high of 75,568.38, while the NIFTY50 index reached a peak of 22,940.70. The SENSEX finished 147.79 points (0.20%) higher at 75,449.05, and the NIFTY50 rose 73.30 points (0.32%) to close at 22,907.60.

The broader market outperformed, with the NIFTY Midcap 100 index up 2.63% and the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index gaining 2.43%.

Top Gainers:

Shriram Finance: +3.91%, closing at ₹667.40, was the top gainer in the NIFTY50.

HDFC Life: +3.83%

Apollo Hospitals: +2.93%

Tata Steel: +2.51%

Power Grid: +2.18%

Top Losers:

Tech Mahindra: -2.32%, closing at ₹1,397.50

ITC: -1.39%

Tata Consultancy Services: -1.34%

Infosys: -1.26%

Sun Pharma: -0.87%

NIFTY Midcap 100:

Mazagon Dock led the gainers with a 10.58% rise, closing at ₹2,628.

Other notable gainers: Cochin Shipyard (+8.87%), JSW Infrastructure (+7%), PB Fintech (+6.60%), Max Healthcare (+6.59%).

The Phoenix Mills was the top loser, down 2.93% to ₹1,560.

NIFTY Smallcap 100:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) surged 20% to ₹1,641.35.

Tanla Platforms: +18.09%

HBL Engineering: +12.70%

RITES: +8.71%

NMDC Steel: +7.24%

Navin Fluorine International was the biggest loser, down 3.38% to ₹4,022.

The market sentiment remains positive as strong performance in mid and small-cap stocks continues to drive gains.