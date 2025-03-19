Live
Top Gainers and Losers on March 19, 2025: HDFC Life, Shriram Finance Surge Over 3.5%
HDFC Life and Shriram Finance lead gains on March 19, while Tech Mahindra and ITC fall. NIFTY Midcap and Smallcap indices outperform broader markets.
The Indian stock market continued its bullish trend on Wednesday, March 19, with major indices extending their gains for the third consecutive session. The 30-share SENSEX climbed 267 points to hit an intraday high of 75,568.38, while the NIFTY50 index reached a peak of 22,940.70. The SENSEX finished 147.79 points (0.20%) higher at 75,449.05, and the NIFTY50 rose 73.30 points (0.32%) to close at 22,907.60.
The broader market outperformed, with the NIFTY Midcap 100 index up 2.63% and the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index gaining 2.43%.
Top Gainers:
Shriram Finance: +3.91%, closing at ₹667.40, was the top gainer in the NIFTY50.
HDFC Life: +3.83%
Apollo Hospitals: +2.93%
Tata Steel: +2.51%
Power Grid: +2.18%
Top Losers:
Tech Mahindra: -2.32%, closing at ₹1,397.50
ITC: -1.39%
Tata Consultancy Services: -1.34%
Infosys: -1.26%
Sun Pharma: -0.87%
NIFTY Midcap 100:
Mazagon Dock led the gainers with a 10.58% rise, closing at ₹2,628.
Other notable gainers: Cochin Shipyard (+8.87%), JSW Infrastructure (+7%), PB Fintech (+6.60%), Max Healthcare (+6.59%).
The Phoenix Mills was the top loser, down 2.93% to ₹1,560.
NIFTY Smallcap 100:
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) surged 20% to ₹1,641.35.
Tanla Platforms: +18.09%
HBL Engineering: +12.70%
RITES: +8.71%
NMDC Steel: +7.24%
Navin Fluorine International was the biggest loser, down 3.38% to ₹4,022.
The market sentiment remains positive as strong performance in mid and small-cap stocks continues to drive gains.