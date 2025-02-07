Tripura chit-fund scam case: CBI arrests 3 absconding accused from different locations

New Delhi/Agartala: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) in connection with the Tripura chit-fund scam case, sources said on Friday.

CBI sources said that Minnatullah Barbhuiya was arrested in Hyderabad, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya from Hojai (Assam) and Imdadullah Barbhuiya was arrested from Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on Thursday.

All the three absconding accused are residents of Assam’s Hailakandi district. Minnatullah Barbhuiya and Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya are Directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd.

The CBI had re-registered a case in pursuance of the notifications, issued by Tripura government and the government of India, by taking over three cases separately filed in West Agartala, Kumarghat and Teliamura police stations in September 2014, March 2013 and August 2012 respectively.

Sources said that the central probe agency took over the cases from Tripura police to investigate the allegations of collection of huge money from the people and the investors assuring huge profit/return of invested money without having any authority from SEBI, RBI and other authorities and thus misappropriated the whole money by operators/management of M/s Kama (India) Projects and Services Ltd.

During investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused persons -- Minnatullah and Kamrul Islam and Imdadullah -- who is the co-accused in criminal conspiracy and in misappropriation of public money, had not joined the investigation in the case till date and were absconding from last known address and since long.

Hence, NBWs (Non-Bailable Warrants) were issued by a Special CBI Court in Agartala to apprehend and secure their presence in the investigation of the case.

On Thursday, all the three absconding accused were meticulously traced, intercepted and arrested by CBI at Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu).

An official said that they would be presented in the court soon.

Meanwhile, the CBI on February 3 arrested another accused Bikash Das, a resident of the Assam's Hailakandi district, from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, in connection with the Tripura chit fund scam case.

Das was wanted in two FIRs by the CBI, related to the alleged chit fund scam cases, referred to CBI by the Tripura government.

Special CBI Judge, Agartala earlier declared him as as proclaimed offender, who had been absconding since 2013, and issued a standing warrant against him on August 16, 2024.

The CBI had also announced a cash award of Rs 20,000 for apprehending him.

The chit fund scams in Tripura rocked the northeastern state for many years as many illegal chit fund companies under various controversial Ponzi schemes collected thousands of crores, duping thousands of people.

The Tripura High Court last year ordered to formulate a scheme to return money to the customers cheated by chit fund companies.