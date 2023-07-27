Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha experienced a tumultuous session characterized by a 'slogan war.' Opposition MPs raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their dissatisfaction with his silence on the Manipur issue. In contrast, members from the ruling party responded by chanting in support of the PM.



The commotion occurred while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was addressing the House on matters related to foreign affairs. The opposition chanted slogans like 'INDIA, INDIA' and voiced criticism towards the prime minister, while the ruling side responded with enthusiastic chants of 'Modi, Modi.'

The 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' or INDIA is a coalition of 26 opposition parties, which includes the Congress party. Their primary objective is to prevent the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the Center.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the coalition of 26 opposition parties known as INDIA will present a no-confidence motion against the Central government in Lok Sabha. Their demand is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Parliament concerning the current situation in Manipur. The decision to initiate the motion was made during a meeting of the parties that form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

According to an India Today report, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, stated that the notice for the no-confidence motion is prepared and will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretary general's office before 10 am. Additionally, the Congress party has issued a whip to all its MPs, instructing them to be present at the parliamentary office by 10.30 am for discussions on important matters.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, who make up approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, and the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who constitute about 40 percent and reside mainly in the hill districts, are involved in the situation.