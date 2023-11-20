Two arrested for robbing businessman of Rs 47 lakh on gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi: With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who looted a businessman of Rs 47 lakh in the national Capital on gunpoint, an officer said.

The officer further said that after the crime, the robbers used all tactics to evade police. They did not use any vehicle, they changed clothes and went to highly crowded places to take public transport, among other things, the officer said.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Dutt alias Kale (41) and Tushar Sharma (31), both residents of Shahdara area.

According to the police report, on November 9, the complainant, Sanjay Kumar, alleged that while he was at work in the New Lajpat Rai Market office of Shayam Gupta in Delhi, at around 5 p.m., an unknown person entered the office, demanding money.

Soon, another individual joined him. They locked the gate and whipping out a pistol they took all the cash from the office.

Multiple investigation teams were formed, revealing that the accused avoided the use of personal vehicles and used public transport to get away.

“Through the analysis of over 500 CCTV cameras, the accused was identified as Sanjay. Despite efforts, he was found missing from his house, and a trap set outside remained unsuccessful even on his daughter's birthday on November 18,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Technical surveillance on the accused's phone numbers revealed continuous movement between Delhi and Agra.

“Raids in various locations proved fruitless till the accused was finally located on the border of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Three teams were dispatched to Ludhiana, where the accused was traced using Safe City Project CCTV. Sanjay was apprehended in a Ludhiana hotel and brought to Delhi,” said the DCP.

“Tushar, a businessman from the same market, who had provided information to robbers, was apprehended, leading to the recovery of cash, gold items, and household items,” the DCP said.

The accused Sanjay surrendered cash to the tune of Rs 12 lakh, gold jewellery, and a brand new Enfield Bullet Motorcycle worth Rs 2,65,000,” said the DCP.

“The remaining case property's money trail is under investigation, and raids at another accused Deepak's residence are ongoing as he remains absconding,” the DCP added.