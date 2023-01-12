  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K

Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K
x

Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K

Highlights

Another body was recovered from avalanche site in Sonamarg area of J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, taking the toll to two, officials said.

Srinagar: Another body was recovered from avalanche site in Sonamarg area of J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, taking the toll to two, officials said.

Two persons, both labourers, had been buried alive under a massive avalanche that rolled down the mountain-side in Sarbal area of Sonamarg.

"Both bodies have been recovered. Both are labourers," officials said.

Two avalanches had struck the area - one in Sarbal and the other in Hung.

Rescue operation is still going on while medical teams are on standby at the site, officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X