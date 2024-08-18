Jaipur Hospitals On High Alert Following Bomb Threats

Jaipur authorities have heightened security measures after two hospitals received email threats warning of potential bomb attacks. The targeted facilities, Monilek Hospital and CK Birla Hospital, are now under close surveillance as investigators work to identify the source of these alarming messages.

In response to the threats, local law enforcement has dispatched bomb disposal units and additional police personnel to conduct thorough searches of both hospital premises. This incident has put the entire city on high alert.

The Jaipur case follows a similar occurrence in Gurugram, where Ambience Mall received a bomb threat via email just a day earlier. The message claimed that explosives had been planted with the intent to "kill everyone in the building."

In a related development, authorities in Noida conducted a mock security drill at the DLF Mall in Sector 18. The exercise involved a full evacuation and inspection of the premises. Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rambadan Singh, confirmed that this was a planned drill to evaluate the mall's security protocols.

DCP Singh elaborated, "We regularly conduct these drills in large public areas to ensure safety preparedness. The exercise involved coordinated efforts from fire services, K-9 units, and police teams."

These events underscore the increasing focus on security in public spaces across multiple cities in India, reflecting a proactive approach to potential threats.