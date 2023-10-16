Two killed in road accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two persons on Monday were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway 59 near Fuguda Chhak in Balangir district of Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Lingaraj Saraf and Kishore Das of Gourenmunda village of Bargarh district.

“The deceased along with some other friends were going to a distant relative’s house at Sinapali in Nuapada district when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided with their SUV vehicle near the Fuguda Chhak. Lingaraj and Kishore died on the spot while two other injured persons were sent to a hospital at Kantabanji area of Balangir district,’ said a police official.

The injured persons were reportedly to be out of danger till the last report came in.

Meanwhile, locals staged protest at the accident spot seeking financial compensation for the deceased persons family members.