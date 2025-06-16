Two more persons die of diarrhoea

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons died of diarrhoea in Jajpur district, with over 200 people still undergoing treatment, officials said on Sunday. With this, seven persons have died in the outbreak, which was first reported on June 9, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Prakash Chandra Bal said.

Over 1,500 people were diagnosed with diarrhoea in the district, and 1,300 of them have recovered, officials said.

“The situation is yet to be brought under control. When no new patients are admitted to the hospital, we will be able to control it,” Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said.

Adding to the worries, 11 diarrhoea patients were found positive for cholera, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bijay Mishra said. Samples of 21 of the around 200 people at present undergoing treatment were sent for cholera testing, he said.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) teams are disinfecting drinking water sources in the district, while food inspectors and disease surveillance teams are also working to bring the situation under control, officials said.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers and health workers have been supplied with halogen tablets and ORS packets for distribution among the people. People have been advised to take all precautionary measures, avoid eating food outside and adhere to hygienic practices.

Diarrhoea cases have also been detected in parts of Cuttack district and Astaranga in Puri district. Over 30 people were diagnosed with diarrhoea at Gholapur village in Cuttack, and 20 people were affected in Astaranga. Medical teams have been sent to those areas to tackle the situation.