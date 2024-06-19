Live
- Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police
- 4 Adani ports make it to World Bank's global 'Container Port Performance Index'
- A new chapter in my political career will start from Kengal Hanuman temple: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Bhadradri collector directs officials to pay attention to flood prone areas
- Vodafone sells 18 pc stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 crore
- IANS Bookshelf: From making money to menstruation, the eclectic world of non-fiction titles
- Marcus Stoinis takes the crown in latest T20I all-rounder rankings
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple to be opened on July 8
- Lokesh aims to bring radical changes in education, reaching out to all stake holders
- RBI Invites Applications for NBFC Sector's Self-Regulatory Bodies
Just In
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla
Highlights
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Baramulla district.
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Baramulla district.
The identity of the slain terrorists is still to be ascertained.
Officials said that the terrorists were hiding in the Hadipora village of the Rafiabad area in the district. After getting the intelligence input, the security forces launched the search operation.
As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering the encounter.
"All exit routes for the holed-up terrorists have been sealed,” officials said earlier.
In the encounter, two terrorists have been killed so far.
"The operation is still going on,” officials said.
More details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS