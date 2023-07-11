  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Unidentified Miscreants steal 150 kg Tomatoes in Jaipur

Tomatoes
x

Tomatoes 

Highlights

When some vegetable vendors selling tomatoes in UP hired bouncers, it had created some sensation and people laughed at it. But then the incident in Jaipur’s Mohana Mandi some miscreants stole 150 kg tomatoes from a shop.

New Delhi: When some vegetable vendors selling tomatoes in UP hired bouncers, it had created some sensation and people laughed at it. But then the incident in Jaipur’s Mohana Mandi some miscreants stole 150 kg tomatoes from a shop.

The shocked shop keeper Hamid said when he checked the CCTV camera it was found that miscreants ran away with the boxes

Confirming the incident, Mohana Mandi's president Rahul Tanwar asked all vegetable vendors to stay vigilant and careful.

The victim has however, refused to lodge a complaint.

The incident comes as tomato prices have spiralled across the country

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X