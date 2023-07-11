Live
Unidentified Miscreants steal 150 kg Tomatoes in Jaipur
Highlights
New Delhi: When some vegetable vendors selling tomatoes in UP hired bouncers, it had created some sensation and people laughed at it. But then the incident in Jaipur’s Mohana Mandi some miscreants stole 150 kg tomatoes from a shop.
The shocked shop keeper Hamid said when he checked the CCTV camera it was found that miscreants ran away with the boxes
Confirming the incident, Mohana Mandi's president Rahul Tanwar asked all vegetable vendors to stay vigilant and careful.
The victim has however, refused to lodge a complaint.
The incident comes as tomato prices have spiralled across the country
