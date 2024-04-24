Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises Confirmed Railway Tickets For All Passengers Within Five Years

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed on Tuesday, during an interaction with IANS, that within the next five years, all railway passengers will have the assurance of securing a confirmed ticket. Vaishnaw emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarkable efforts in transforming the railways over the past decade.

The Union Minister stated that in the coming five years, Prime Minister Modi ensures that the Railway's capacity will be significantly enhanced, enabling almost every passenger desiring to travel to obtain a confirmed ticket. He underscored the crucial role of railways in bolstering the country's economic growth, affirming plans for further strengthening and expansion of facilities, particularly for passengers, in the near future.

Vaishnav highlighted the substantial developments witnessed in the Indian Railways during the previous decade, citing significant achievements such as the construction of 31,000 kilometers of new tracks between 2014 and 2024. He contrasted this with the period from 2004 to 2014, during which only approximately 5,000 kilometers were electrified, whereas a remarkable 44,000 kilometers of railway electrification occurred in the subsequent decade.

Moreover, the Union Minister revealed that while only 32,000 coaches were manufactured between 2004 and 2014, a significant increase to 54,000 coaches was achieved in the last ten years. Vaishnaw also highlighted the milestone achievement of commissioning two dedicated freight corridors totaling 2,734 kilometers, contrasting with the absence of any commissioned kilometers before 2014.