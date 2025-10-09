Live
Union Minister praises sanitation workers for boosting Goa’s cleanliness, tourism
Panaji: Hailing the role of sanitation workers in boosting tourism in Goa, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Thursday gave them safety equipment, PPE kits, and Ayushman cards, an official said.
The kits were given under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme at an event held in Panaji, the official said in a statement.
The Minister also shared information about the NAMASTE scheme, which aims to ensure safety, dignity and socio-economic empowerment of sanitation workers, said a statement.
Under this scheme, profiling of 90,494 Sewer and Septic Tank Workers has been completed so far, 84,077 workers have been provided with PPE kits, and 68,341 workers have been issued Ayushman Cards, he said.
Minister Virendra Kumar said that sanitation workers had a great role to play in Goa as the state, a popular tourist destination, attracts both domestic and international visitors.
“On October 2, 2014, on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission across the country. Following the Prime Minister’s call, the campaign quickly turned into a people’s movement, with citizens from all over the country participating in the campaign. This movement has helped in giving recognition to the work of sanitation workers,” he said.
During the event, a fashion show was also organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, demonstrating how sanitation workers use safety equipment, mechanical tools, and PPE kits while working.
In Goa, a total of 252 Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) have been validated through profiling. Out of these, 10 SSWs and 10 Waste Pickers were symbolically provided PPE kits during the event, and 10 sanitation workers were given Ayushman Cards, the statement said.
Additionally, safety equipment was distributed. To promote the importance and utility of PPE kits, an attractive costume-based event (fashion show) was also organised, said a statement.
The event witnessed the reaffirmation of the Union government’s commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged. This dedication to uplifting marginalised communities reflects the broader vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, where every individual is allowed to contribute to and benefit from India's growth journey.