UP govt committed to promoting MSMEs: Deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to promoting MSME units, and for this, it has also changed its policies.
He made the remark while addressing the 'Uttar Pradesh MSME Summit' organised by 'The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India' (ASSOCHAM) in Lucknow on the occasion of International MSME Day.
He said that MSME products are an integral part of our lives. MSMEs are the lifeline of not only the state but the country's economy and to promote them, the state government has made many changes in its policies.
He said that wherever industrialisation had not taken place in the state, whether it was Purvanchal, Bundelkhand or central Uttar Pradesh, we have given a boost to MSMEs in all those areas and it has worked to grow. The government has created a conducive environment for business in the state.
The deputy chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need to improve the quality of the agriculture sector.
He said that excessive use of pesticides in agriculture has reduced the fertility of soil and production of pulses and oilseeds has declined.