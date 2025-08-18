UPSC EPFO EO & APFC 2025 Last Date to Apply – August 18

Today, August 18, is the last day to apply for EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) and Assistant PF Commissioner (APFC) 2025 posts. Candidates can apply on upsc.gov.in.

Vacancies: 230 posts.

Eligibility: Candidates need a graduate degree in any subject.

How to Apply:

Go to upsc.gov.in.

Click “Apply Online”.

Register and create an account.

Fill the form, pay the fee, and upload documents.

Submit the form and save a copy.

Selection Process:

A 2-hour written test (CRT) will be conducted.

Questions have equal marks.

Negative marking: 1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer.

No marks deducted if a question is left blank.

Successful candidates will be called for an interview.

Check the official UPSC website for more details