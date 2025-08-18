  • Menu
UPSC EPFO EO & APFC 2025 Last Date to Apply – August 18

Highlights

Apply now for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner 2025. Last date to register is August 18. Check eligibility, application process, and selection details.

Today, August 18, is the last day to apply for EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) and Assistant PF Commissioner (APFC) 2025 posts. Candidates can apply on upsc.gov.in.

Vacancies: 230 posts.

Eligibility: Candidates need a graduate degree in any subject.

How to Apply:

Go to upsc.gov.in.

Click “Apply Online”.

Register and create an account.

Fill the form, pay the fee, and upload documents.

Submit the form and save a copy.

Selection Process:

A 2-hour written test (CRT) will be conducted.

Questions have equal marks.

Negative marking: 1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer.

No marks deducted if a question is left blank.

Successful candidates will be called for an interview.

Check the official UPSC website for more details

