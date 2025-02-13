Vadodara Municipal Corporation deploys 18 teams to address stray cattle menace

Vadodara: To address the stray cattle menace, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched an extensive campaign deploying 18 dedicated teams.

On the inaugural day of this initiative, the teams successfully captured 29 stray cattle across various city zones.

This decisive action follows recent incidents where stray cattle caused significant harm, including injuries at a wedding and a fatality. In response, the VMC expanded its operations by adding 10 more teams to the existing eight, intensifying the crackdown on stray animals.

Historically, despite multiple accidents attributed to stray cattle, the VMC's interventions have been perceived as temporary, leading to recurring issues.

On the first day of the campaign, the 18 teams managed to capture only 29 stray cattle, leading to public concerns about the effectiveness of the operation.

Some residents speculate that prior warnings may have been leaked, allowing cattle owners to evade the crackdown. Stray cattle pose a significant challenge in Gujarat, impacting urban and rural areas.

According to the 20th Livestock Census, the state reported approximately 343,918 stray cattle.

In Ahmedabad, the problem has been particularly acute.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) reported capturing 14,844 stray cattle in 2021-22, marking a 79.4 per cent increase from the previous year. This surge prompted the AMC to lodge 1,084 police complaints against cattle owners who obstructed their efforts or attacked officials during cattle impoundment operations.

In response to the growing menace, the AMC intensified its efforts, claiming that approximately 90 per cent of the city's streets were cleared of stray cattle. This initiative involved deploying multiple teams to identify hotspots and relocate unclaimed cattle to shelters.

The stray cattle in Gujarat not only pose risks to public safety but also affect agriculture, as these animals often damage crops.