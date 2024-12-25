Vajpayee's dream comes true, says Union Minister Patil on river linking project

Khajuraho: Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil said on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had dreamed of the river interlinking project, but was forgotten by successive governments at the Centre after his demise. However, PM Narendra Modi took Vajpayee's dream project forward and decided to execute it on the ground.

"The first interlinking river project is being started on his birth anniversary. It's really a tribute to him," Minister Patil said.

In his welcome address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan said the Congress always made fun of poverty in Bundelkhand. "Congress leaders visit Bundelkhand as tourists and make fun of poverty. They made fake promises of special packages, which were never executed on the ground. Even today, they can't digest this 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ken-Betwa River linking project," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said a large number of people have come here to witness the historic moment and to express their gratitude to PM Modi. "Your arrival has empowered us more. I express my gratitude to PM Modi for this occasion," CM Yadav said.

After arriving in Khajuraho, PM Modi participated in a roadshow and reached the venue in a decorated open vehicle. He was accompanied by CM Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma. More than one lakh people were attending the event.

Upon reaching here, PM Modi reviewed the Ken-Betwa River linking project. A senior official of the MP government, who is associated with the project, briefed PM Modi about the project.

The Rs 49,000-crore project, the country's first river-linking initiative under the national river interlinking policy, aims to address drought and migration issues in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The project is expected to give irrigation benefits of more than 8.11 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 59,000 hectares in Uttar Pradesh, impacting around seven lakh farmers and stabilising existing irrigation facilities.

It also aims to provide drinking water to 44 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, alongside generating 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy. It also includes the restoration of 42 Chandela-era heritage ponds to enhance groundwater.