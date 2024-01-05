Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle vandalised in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle, meant to showcase the success of Modi government’s schemes, was vandalised by unknown individuals in Bhadrak district on Wednesday. The incident took place in Dhamnagar when BJP supporters, led by party MLA Suryabanshi Suraj, were conducting a public programme.

Suraj alleged that workers from the ruling BJD were responsible for the attack and staged a dharna in front of Dhamnagar police station, demanding action against them. ‘’This reprehensible act appears to be a meticulously planned conspiracy by the BJD party.

Targeting the Central government’s initiatives reflects a lack of appreciation for the greater good and welfare of the people,’’ the MLA wrote on X. He alleged that BJD members also created chaos during a medical checkup for women.

‘’The unsettling incident that transpired is unfortunate. It is disheartening to observe that the party seems unwilling to acknowledge the fact that the Modi government is effectively extending its reach to all eligible beneficiaries in the State,’’ he said.

In response to the allegations, local BJD leader Ashok Nayak said, ‘’The BJD never indulges in violence and believes in progress.’’

After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and arrested two persons, said Fanindra Bhusan Nayak, IIC of Dhamnagar police station.