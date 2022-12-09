Vision, Vikas: Modi's new pitch for 2024 elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for 'India First' and called upon the rank and file to demolish fault lines.

Addressing a huge gathering at BJP headquarters in Delhi to mark the victory celebrations of BJP in Gujarat and by polls and its good performance in Himachal Pradesh though it could not win, Modi said it was time to defeat divisive politics. He said the BJP workers should work in the direction of handing over a 'Vikasit Bharat' (developed India) to the youth when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence. Youth want developmental politics not graft and dynastic rule or divisive politics.

Vision and Vikas is the new Modi model for 2024 elections. He cautioned the party workers that there would be terrible increase in criticism of BJP and hence they should increase their power of tolerance, be with the people, follow positive politics and develop 'Seva Bhav', in the days to come. In an interesting comment, he said there was need to analyse on a bigger canvas about the performance those who lost, those who could not save their deposit and the reasons for it. We also need to see where the so called neutral voters stand. Every one should feel that he is a worker not a leader in the party and work together.

Bowing his head before the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, UP and Delhi MCD, he said the results are a clear indication of future. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting polls in a peaceful manner. Modi said never before did any party including BJP lose with a difference of less than one percent of votes. Difference used to be around five to seven percent. He said despite defeat in HP, BJP government was committed for 100% development of the hill state. He indicated that internal bickering made them lose polls.-

Referring to BJP's sweeping victory in Gujarat, he said the Chief Minister Bhupendera Patel had won with about two lakh majority which is a record in itself. "Bhupendra had beaten Narendra.' He said Gujarat had recorded highest ever vote share in its history. Over one crore voters only saw BJP not Congress or its failures. They rejected caste and divisive politics.

He called upon party workers to look at long term gains not short term gains. Gujarat results proved that women and tribals were also with BJP. This has put more responsibility on government to empower women and tribals. It shold be 'Subka Saath, Sub ka Vikas and Sub ka prayas.'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The biggest credit for this victory goes to the public's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his popularity and credibility. Congratulations to him and thanks to the public." State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, set for a second term, and state BJP chief C R Paatil credited people's faith in Modi as the biggest factor behind the party's historic win. Victory in Gujarat will make the BJP the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven consecutive elections