VIT Vellore holds 39th convocation

Chennai: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, held its 39th annual convocation on Friday. Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), executive committee-National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) was the chief Guest. TR Parasuraman, chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council and Senior Executive Advisor, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, was the guest of honour, Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) presided over the convocation.

A total of 8,205 undergraduate and post-graduate students, and 357 Ph.D. graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals were given to 65 candidates.

In his address, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe exhorted young graduates to be constant learners and strive to improve their employability. Becoming multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude would help in their career prospects and development, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said.

“Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important,” he said. For instance, those with mechanical or civil engineering as basic background could think of pursuing courses in Computer Science or Internet of Things and thus improve their employability, he said.

Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council and senior executive advisor Toyota Industries Engines India Pvt Ltd, Parasuraman said there was no substitute for hard work and that one should learn from failures. “Attitude, knowledge and skills are important for one’s development,” he added.

VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan underscored the role of educational institutions, government and private sector in further improving the education scenario.