Live
- Take steps to dismantle troll farms targeting journos: FGG to CM
- Resilience, adaptability need of the hour for high-quality education: UGC Chairman
- State failing to prevent atrocities against girls, women: BJP Mahila Morcha
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- CM Revanth unveils vision for transforming city into modern megalopolis
- Busiest Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge gets closed
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness
- South Asia’s first Cyberknife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System with an Academia launched
Just In
VIT Vellore holds 39th convocation
8,205 UG and PG students, 357 PhD graduates awarded degrees, 65 candidates get gold medals
Chennai: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, held its 39th annual convocation on Friday. Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), executive committee-National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) was the chief Guest. TR Parasuraman, chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council and Senior Executive Advisor, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, was the guest of honour, Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) presided over the convocation.
A total of 8,205 undergraduate and post-graduate students, and 357 Ph.D. graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals were given to 65 candidates.
In his address, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe exhorted young graduates to be constant learners and strive to improve their employability. Becoming multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude would help in their career prospects and development, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said.
“Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important,” he said. For instance, those with mechanical or civil engineering as basic background could think of pursuing courses in Computer Science or Internet of Things and thus improve their employability, he said.
Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council and senior executive advisor Toyota Industries Engines India Pvt Ltd, Parasuraman said there was no substitute for hard work and that one should learn from failures. “Attitude, knowledge and skills are important for one’s development,” he added.
VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan underscored the role of educational institutions, government and private sector in further improving the education scenario.