Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) request for custody of three individuals arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, which also involves AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
On November 11, the court had rejected the ED's request for their 14-day custodial interrogation.
Special Judge Arvind kumar of Rouse Avenue Court sent Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui to three days of ED custody as the agency had sought it for interrogation.
Last time, following defence counsel advocate Nitesh Rana's accusations of "illegal detention", the judge had sent the accused to judicial custody until November 12.
The defence counsel had claimed that the ED presented his clients after nearly 30 hours of detention, exceeding the 24-hour limit prescribed by law and my client has not dealt with proceeds of crime.
The court had noted that the arguments were likely to take a long time.
The case involves allegations that Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.