We will see, says Rahul Gandhi on Sharad Yadav proposal to make him Congress president again

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Sharad Yadav and when the latter proposed that Rahul Gandhi be made party president again he said "we will see".

The statement gains significance as the Congress is in the process of electing a new president since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi in 2019. He wrote a letter and insisted that the Congress should elect a new president but the Congress Working Committee chose to appoint his mother Sonia Gandhi as interim President. On the proposal of Sharad Yadav, Rahul Gandhi did not say no and insiders believe that Rahul may be thinking of again getting elected as president of the party.

The Congress Working Committee which had met on March 13 after the poll losses had reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. It authorised her to undertake the "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes. The CWC also endorsed the holding of a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session).

But the dissident group G-23 had raised a banner against the leadership and several rounds of meetings had took place since then. The group has said that they are not raising questions on leadership but wanted reforms.