We will weed out thorn of terrorism, says Modi

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned Pakistan again reminding the hostile neighbour that terrorism practiced by them was not a proxy war, but a deliberate war strategy and India will respond accordingly.

Modi asserted India has made up its mind to weed out the thorn of terrorism and pursue it with full conviction. Recalling the first terrorist attack on India in 1947, right after the Partition of India into 3 parts, Modi said one part was usurped by Pakistan harbouring the terrorists.

“We want happiness for our neighbours too, but if you challenge our strength, then India is also land of heroes,” Modi said while addressing the gathering at the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story programme in Gandhinagar.

The PM said that over the past two days during his visit to Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, he has been experiencing the fervour of patriotism with the roar of success of Operation Sindoor and flying tricolours.

He said that the country was divided into three parts, and on the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir. Pakistan captured a part of Mother India with the help of terrorists, in the name of Mujahideen.

Reciting Sardar Patel’s vision, Modi emphasized that the Indian Army should not have halted until Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir was reclaimed.

Lamenting that since Sardar Patel’s advice was “not followed” the Prime Minister argued that the “legacy of terrorism has continued for the last 75 years and the terror attacks in Pahalgam was another horrific form of it.” He asserted that despite playing diplomatic games, Pakistan repeatedly faced India’s military strength in war. “….On three occasions, India’s armed forces decisively defeated Pakistan, making it clear that Pakistan could not achieve a victory in direct military conflict.”

Acknowledging Pakistan’s realization of its limitations, PM Modi stated that the neighbouring country resorted to proxy warfare.

He explained that trained militants were infiltrated into India through systematic military training, aiming to target innocent and unarmed civilians, including those undertaking peaceful pilgrimages.

Talking about the Indus Water treaty which was put on abeyance, the Prime Minister highlighted issues related to water resources in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that although dams were constructed on rivers, proper maintenance and desilting were neglected for sixty years. He remarked that gates meant for water regulation were left unopened, leading to a drastic reduction in storage capacity—from full utilization to merely two to three percent.

He asserted that Indians must receive their rightful access to water and stated that while significant steps have yet to be taken, initial measures have begun.

Stating that India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the Prime Minister said, “We don’t want enmity with anyone, we want to progress so that we can also contribute to global wellbeing……India must be a developed nation by 2047, no compromise, we will celebrate 100 years of independence in such a way that the whole world will acclaim ‘Viksit Bharat.’” To achieve that goal the urban bodies need to be made growth centres of economy, he said.