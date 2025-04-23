Weapon smuggling module with US links exposed

Chandigarh: Acting on a specific tip-off, Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Amritsar on Tuesday claimed to have uncovered an illegal weapon smuggling module with links extending to the US and apprehended Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, from Ludhiana.

The police recovered five illegal pistols from his possession.

Gurwinder Singh was acting under the directions of Gurlal Singh and Vipul Sharma, both currently residing in the US, who are key handlers in this network, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed Gurwinder Singh is the brother-in-law of Hardeep Singh, a known drug smuggler who fled to the US in 2022 after being arrested in a 2020 case.

Gurlal and Hardeep appear to have formed an alliance abroad and are operating a transnational weapon smuggling ring using local associates in Punjab, said DGP Yadav.

Further investigation is being carried out to identify all backward and forward linkages, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Police averted a possible targeted terror attack by busting a module being operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, with the arrest of its two key operatives.

The police seized one 2.8 kg improvised explosive device (IED) containing 1.6 kg RDX along with a remote control from their possession. The operation was conducted jointly by teams of Counter-Intelligence Ferozepur and the State Special Operating cell of SAS Nagar.

Those arrested were identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib district. They have a criminal history and were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases.

DGP Yadav has said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on the accused Goldy Dhillon, who is a key operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “With busting of this module, Punjab Police have foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” he has added.