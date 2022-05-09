Will oppose CAA if it seeks to know date of birth of parents: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he will not support any bill of the Centre which requires people of the country to mention the names and the date of birth of their fathers and mothers.

He was responding to a question from media persons on the CAA and the NRC after his Janata Darbar.

"We have replied to the Centre in 2010 that if any bill would have the compulsory provision of mentioning the names and date of birth of fathers and mothers, it would not be easy for all. We are sticking to our old stand. There is no question of supporting bills having those provisions," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at the implementation of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. This law has a provision of mentioning the names of parents, and the Narendra Modi government believes that this would help to identify people who have illegally infiltrated into the country and are staying here.