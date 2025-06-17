Live
Woman gang raped on Gopalpur beach
Berhampur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by around 10 persons at an isolated place on Gopalpur beach, a renowned tourist destination in Odisha, police said. A case was registered at Gopalpur police station after the survivor, an undergraduate student of a private college, lodged an FIR on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, who lives in a private mess along with three other women, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is her classmate, on the occasion of Raja festival.
The woman, in her complaint, said that when they were sitting at an isolated place, a group of 10 persons approached them, detained her boyfriend and took turns to rape her. At least seven persons suspected of their involvement in the crime were detained for interrogation, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said. The SP, along with other senior police officers, visited the spot for investigation.
“All the detained persons are adults and we are interrogating them from various angles,” the SP added. Another senior police officer said that the detained persons were not locals and had visited the beach on the occasion of Raja festival.
Police said the medical test of the survivor and the detained persons would be conducted as a part of the investigation. The incident created a shockwave in the area which is frequented by tourists from far-off places and is among the famous beach resort towns in the State.