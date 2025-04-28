Woman gang-raped, stabbed

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a working woman was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed by a group of youths on the outskirts of the municipal town under Jajpur Town police limits. Though the incident took place on April 22 night, it came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police on April 26 night.

As per the complaint, the woman, who works in the district headquarters town, was waiting for a vehicle to go home at Gandhi chowk after her work on Tuesday evening. She accepted a ride from an auto driver who offered to drop her near her house. However, the auto driver and two youths already inside the vehicle had other intentions. Instead of taking her home, the auto driver took her to a secluded area on the outskirts of Jajpur town where three more intoxicated young men were waiting. The youths tied the woman’s hand with her dupatta and allegedly raped her. They attacked her with a sharp weapon after committing the crime and fled from the spot. The victim managed to escape and sought help from a nearby resident, who informed her family. She was admitted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition with severe injuries on her back, hands, palm and other parts of her body.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far. The incident has sparked off widespread outrage in Jajpur. “We are on the job to nab all culprits involved in the crime,” said a senior police official.