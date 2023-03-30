World's third largest cricket stadium to come up in Jaipur

Jaipur: Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of the world's third largest cricket stadium in Chonp village in Jaipur. Vedanta's HZL will spend Rs 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India's sports infrastructure. The international stadium will be named after Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.





To be spread over 100 acres of land with a seating capacity of 75,000 people, it will be the third largest stadium in the world after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The MoU was signed by Bhawani Shankar Samota, Secretary, Rajasthan Cricket Association, and Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, in the presence of C.P. Joshi, Speaker, Rajasthan Assembly, and Chief Patron, RCA; Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd; and Vaibhav Gehlot, President, RCA.





The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000. In terms of the size of the playing field area this stadium would be the largest in the world. On this occasion, Joshi expressed happiness at the generous offer from HZL and signing of the MOU. He said that this would accomplish the long felt dream of construction of a modern International Cricket Stadium at Jaipur. He thanked Anil Agarwal and Priya Agarwal Hebbar for their support and MOU for 1st Phase of Stadium. He hoped the 2nd Phase of the stadium would also be supported by Vedanta. The new stadium would develop the talent of new players. He also hoped that Vedanta would help young entrepreneurs to come up in Rajasthan.





Vaibhav Gehlot highlighted the history and achievement of RCA. He hoped that similar support would be forthcoming for the construction work of the second phase and also thanked the State Government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals, expressed happiness at the construction of the proposed stadium. He hoped that this venture would give encouragement to the new talent.





Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal, shared his vision for this contribution, "Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India's youth participates wholeheartedly with energy and passion, nurtured by world class infrastructure, they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let's play."











