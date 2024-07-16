Yogi Adityanath visits UP Speaker to enquire about his health

  • Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to enquire about his health.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to enquire about his health.

Last month, the Speaker underwent open-heart surgery in Gurugram and has recently returned to Lucknow.

During the visit, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for Mahana's speedy and absolute recovery.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by UP ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh.

