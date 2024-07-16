Live
- Shraddha Kapoor drops an update on ‘Stree 2;’trailer to be out on July 18
- Bengal school jobs case: Calcutta HC seeks details of primary teachers' panel recruited in 2014
- ‘Maa Oori Jatharalo’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’is a lilting folk melody
- ‘Double iSmart’hits a high note with ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’
- Lotus Electronics Back-to-School Offers: Up to 70% Off on Essential Gadgets and More
- Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu
- With two Indian touts, 7 more Bangladeshis held in Assam & Tripura for illegal entry
- Supreme Court directs completion of pleadings in school jobs cancellation case
- Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years
- EV startup Statiq joins BPCL to accelerate sustainable mobility
Just In
Yogi Adityanath visits UP Speaker to enquire about his health
Highlights
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to enquire about his health.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the residence of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to enquire about his health.
Last month, the Speaker underwent open-heart surgery in Gurugram and has recently returned to Lucknow.
During the visit, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for Mahana's speedy and absolute recovery.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by UP ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS