YouTuber, BMW owner booked for rash driving

New Delhi: A YouTuber and the owner of a BMW car were booked by the South Delhi Police for driving in rash and negligent manner. Both were reportedly making videos for their social media accounts.

The police said that both were penalised under respective sections.

A senior police official said that the local police, while patrolling in the area on Tuesday found two vehicles in suspicious condition in Chattarpur Enclave.

The police team met one, Kanika, who claimed to be the owner of one BMW car bearing the number plate CH-01AM-0040. However, she failed to produce any documents.

"The car was found to be registered in the name of Plum Salons Pvt Ltd. Kanika told us that she had applied for a change of ownership in her name. The BMW car had Z-Black glasses. We prosecuted it for its tinted glasses, RC Violation, Fancy Number Plate, and plying 10-year-old diesel vehicle. We prosecuted it under sections 100(2)/177, 39, 192, 207 of Motor Vehicle Act and sections 50 and 51 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules," the police said.

The police said that the second car, Swift having number plate no DL8CBC9894 was also prosecuted for tinted glasses, and driving in rash and negligent manner.

The Swift car was found registered in the name of Ranbir Singh, YouTuber. It was learnt that Singh posted several videos of performing stunts and driving dangerously on his social media accounts.