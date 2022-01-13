'Zero tolerance' to terror, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

New Delhi: The Indian Army is resolved to show "zero tolerance" to terrorism and is committed to extracting "dire costs" for it, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Wednesday, referring to Pakistan's cross-border terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he said the concentration of some 350 to 400 terrorists in terror launch pads and training facilities on the other side (Pakistani side) of the Line of Control (LoC) and repeated infiltration attempts "expose" the "nefarious intents" of the adversary.

At the same time, he said last year's ceasefire understanding between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian and Pakistani armies resulted in some improvement in the situation along the LoC. "Along the Line of Control, after a heightened situation for a prolonged period, the DGMOs understanding in February last year was aimed at achieving mutually beneficial, and sustainable peace," he said.

"Resultantly, the situation has witnessed marked improvement. However, increase in the concentration of terrorists in launch pads, across the LoC and repeated infiltration attempts, once again expose their nefarious intents," he said. Gen Naravane further said: "We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us," he said.