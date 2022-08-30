Couple From US Set Guinness World Record For Having Nearly 3 Feet Height Difference

One of the purest feelings that crosses all barriers is love. A US couple who now holds the Guinness World Record as of July 30, 2022, is one example of this. The married couple from St. George, Utah, Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti, hold the world record for having the biggest height difference.



Christie, who stands at 5 feet 11.7 inches, is 2 feet 9.4 inches taller than Senecca, who is 3 feet 2.2 inches tall. In the category of "Same sexes/woman," the couple won the award.

Christie and Senecca both work as teachers at the same institution. Christie teaches painting, whereas Senecca teaches math. When asked about their first interaction, Christie recalled that she was incredibly nice, introduced herself, and the two of them immediately became friends.

As their friendship developed, the two got romantically involved. Christie and Senecca got married in June 2021 and have been a happy couple ever since.

The pair believes that by using their name, other LGBT or couples with disabilities would be inspired to stand strong and support one another. Senecca claimed that being gay or disabled is not unusual and that the more of it you see, the more you become acclimated to it. The couple wants to inspire people to follow their own happiness instead of what society expects of them.