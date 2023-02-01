Food Blogger In China Fined Rs 15 Lakh For Allegedly Illegally Buying And Eating White Shark

A Chinese food blogger who released a video of herself purchasing and eating a great white shark illegally has been charged with a substantial fine. The blogger is well-known for her mukbang videos, where she goes by the name Tizi.



Officials in Sichuan, a region in the country's southwest stated that she violated China's regulations on wildlife conservation in April 2022 by purchasing and eating a fragile species without authorization.



Later authorities punished her $18,500 USD after the video became popular . The incident took place when the blogger purchased the great white shark on Alibaba's Taobao shopping website for 7,700 yuan ($1,141). After that, she uploaded videos to Kuaishou and Douyin, two other video-sharing websites. The blogger is seen lifting up the 6.6-foot shark in one of the videos, chopping it, and preparing it. Then, she demonstrated how to split the shark in two, grill its tail, and cook its head in broth.

﻿ Furthermore , Great White Sharks confront a variety of ecological difficulties that have led to global preservation. The great white shark is categorised as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The Wild Animal Protection Law in China declares them to be proscribed species, making it illegal for anybody to transport, acquire, or trade them. Hence, a nyone who tries to violate these laws risk paying huge penalties or spending ten years in jail.

Meanwhile, she has previously uploaded films to Douyin, where she has 7.8 million followers, showing herself devouring crocodiles and ostriches.