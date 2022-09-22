India's First Panchayat With Complete Digital Literacy Is Pullampara In Kerala

Pullampara became the first grama panchayat in the nation to have all of its citizens fully literate in digital technology. The official announcement was made on Wednesday at a gathering in Mamoodu, close to Venjaramoodu, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to Pinarayi, digital literacy is essential and in order for the people to access government services and connect to the global knowledge network.

According to him, the government is working to transform Kerala into a knowledge society so that its residents can absorb knowledge from anywhere in the world and put it to useful use. The population that is digitally literate can take full use of the 800-plus government services that the state government has made available online. As per him, K-Fon is one of the key components in the government's overall strategy to ensure connectivity through digital and online platforms.

He stated that after the project is finished, the general public can access the internet for a little fee. The general populace should be ready to fully utilise the internet and other modern technology.

M B Rajesh, the Minister of Local Self-Government, also attended the event. On August 15, 2021, the "Digi Pullampara" project was introduced with the goal of providing digital education to the panchayat's most disadvantaged citizens. Volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units, and other self-help organisations helped to manage the project.