Teenager Became An Inspiration From UK Who Has Been Suffering From Uncommon Disease

A UK youngster, Dylan Lombard, 18years old, is bringing attention to his ultra-rare disease, which affects only 13 people globally and prevents him from retaining fat, among other horrifying consequences. Despite his inability to gain weight, the brave young man is not giving up. He shared that he felt that the information he had with him and the experience is important which needs to be shared.



MDP syndrome deafness-progeroid syndrome, is a premature ageing disease that discourages fatty tissue from becoming contained subcutaneously. It affects the Glasgow, Scotland native. According to the Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center, it causes an undersized lower jaw, hearing, and a 'beaked nose.' Lombard is one of only 13 MDP patients on the earth, as it impacts only one in every 600 million people.

While after getting born with the hereditary disorder, the boy's symptoms didn't appeared until he was 18 months old. Due to MDP's obscurity, it took a mind-boggling ten years and numerous doctor visits before doctors were able to properly identify him.

Lombard added that they were just relieved because they finally knew what it was but when they got the diagnosis, they were just relieved as now they finally get to know what he was suffering from. Growing up with a disease that causes rapid ageing hasn't been easy for Lombard, who has had to deal with constant attention and rude comments.

Although his frail frame prevents him from participating in physical sports, he enjoys taking photographs, a hobby he began when he was 11 years old.

He captured pictures on the day he clicked during the rainy day, which was encouraged by his parents and were asked to click more photographs. He also remembered that his mother brought camera for him at the age of 15 years old.

The proud Glaswegian looks to his hometown for inspiration, conveying its soul via his own distinct perspective. In the end, the youngster says he wants to share his tale to raise awareness about MDP.

Lombard thinks that by sharing his story, he might be able to inspire others to live their lives to the fullest by just vanishing the thought from which you are suffering. He also stated that no one should ever be afraid of who they are and adding to it that is vital to just keep doing what makes you happy.